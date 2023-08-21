We start today’s offers with an impressive deal that will get you a massive 32 percent discount on one of the largest smart TVs on the market, as TCL’s 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Smart Google TV is now available for $4,000.

TCL is one of the best-selling TV brands in the United States, and it’s clear why, as it delivers excellent products with aggressive price tags. However, these smart TVs get even better when they come with an occasional discount, which is exactly what we see with the TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K Google Smart TV. This model normally sells for $5,897, which means that you can take one home and score a massive $1,897 discount. Indeed, paying $4,000 for a new smart TV may not be for everyone, but those savings will perfectly get you another great smart TV with smaller screen size. And remember that this product will also get you up to $200 in instant savings on YouTube and YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, which makes the deal even sweeter.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, I suggest you check out one of the best TVs TCL has to offer, as the 75-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV is also on sale, and you can get yours for $1,800 with 22 percent savings. Or spend some more and go for the 85-inch model, now selling for $2,400 with $400 in instant savings. Still not in your budget zone? Don’t worry; the 75-inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart TV sells for $1,100 thanks to the latest 21 percent discount, or get the smaller 65-inch variant for $798 with 20 percent savings.

And, of course, an excellent smart TV needs a great soundbar to deliver an exceptional media experience, which is why we also recommend you add a new TCL Alto 8 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Smart Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers to your cart, as it now sells for $150 after receiving a 25 percent discount. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can also consider checking out a new Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater for $498 with 29 percent savings.