We kick off today’s deals with some great offers for those in search of new headphones as Amazon is currently offering a 21 percent discount on one of the best over-the-ear headphones from Bose. Right now, you can grab the Bose Headphones 700 for just $299, saving you $80. These headphones are among Bose's finest, competing with high-end models like Apple's AirPods Max and Sony's WH-1000XM5.

The Bose Headphones 700 offers 11 levels of active noise-canceling capabilities letting you enjoy the music, movies, and podcast to the fullest. These headphones deliver immersive sound with rich bass and clear vocals. They are designed for all-day comfortable wear, and boast a 20-hour battery life. Plus, they support both Google and Alexa voice assistants and offer one-touch access to Spotify.

On the other hand, if you want more affordable choices, consider Sony’s WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, which are currently available for just $118 after a $32 discount. And if none of these options appeal to you, check out the JBL Tune 710BT Over-Ear Headphones, currently on sale for $65 after an 18 percent discount. Despite their lower price, these JBL headphones offer excellent sound, foldable design, and an impressive 50-hour battery life.