This first week of 2024 has been packed with tons of outstanding deals, but we have spotted one that takes the crown, as you can currently get your hands on a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $69 if you act fast.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are an excellent option for anyone looking to get a new pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds, as they arrive with a very small and comfortable design and more than enough power to help you enjoy your favorite tunes without a worry in the world, as they also feature noise canceling. These wireless earbuds normally sell for $149, which means that you can score $80 in instant savings if you choose to take advantage of this insane offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $69 $149 Save $80 Enjoy your favorite tunes with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, which come with active noise cancelation, a wireless charging case, AKG-tuned 12mm speaker, and other great features that will give you an exceptional audio experience. $69 at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live feature 12mm speakers with sound by AKG, a comfortable fit for all-day use, and fast charging, so you can easily get back to listening to your music in case you run out of battery. You can also get a pair of these earbuds at Amazon.com, where they are now available for $74, which is still better than paying full price.

Suppose you’re looking for other alternatives. In that case, you can check out the savings available with the Beats Studio Pro, which will get you up to 49 percent savings on select color variations. Or get the more affordable Beats Fit Pro.

Finally, you can also head over to Bose.com, where you will find up to 50 percent savings on select headphones, speakers, and more. One of the best deals will get you a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $199 with $80 in instant savings, but hurry before they sell out.