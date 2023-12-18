Google delivers some of the best Android devices on the market, as the company decided to focus on improving camera and performance instead of trying to give us a new design with each iteration, which has led to the creation of some of the best smartphones for those interested in capturing epic shots on their devices without having to spend a fortune. Indeed, Google’s best and latest models form part of the Pixel 8 series, but you can still get outstanding performance and a killer camera with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is now available for just $539 thanks to the latest discounts.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $539 $999 Save $460 The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. $539 at Amazon

Getting a new Google Pixel 7 Pro in 2023 might not be such a crazy idea, especially considering that this excellent smartphone is now seeing an insane 46 percent discount, which will get you $460 off the 256GB storage model. This model normally sells for $999, but you can get your hands on one for just $539, making it a perfect option for anyone interested in upgrading their device to something more contemporary without breaking the bank. This deal will get you a new unlocked device with 12GB RAM, Google’s Tensor G2 processor with improved AU capabilities, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate display, and a triple camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, as 50MP wide and a 12MP ultrawide camera with Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom of up to 30X and Real Tone.

