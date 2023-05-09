We start today’s deals with an excellent option for those seeking a powerful creative tool. The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop is currently receiving an insane 37 percent discount, which lets you take one home for just $1,700. ASUS’ ProArt StudioBook launched with a $2,700 price tag, which means you can enjoy $1,000 instant savings if you take advantage of this excellent deal.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED (2023) $1700 $2700 Save $1000 The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop comes with a 16-inch OLED display with 3840x2400 resolution, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and tons of power to help you create anything you want. $1,700 at Amazon

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop comes packed with a 16-inch OLED display with 3840x2400 resolution, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. You also get the latest version of Windows, complimentary three months of Adobe Creative Cloud with your purchase, and tons of ports to connect your favorite peripherals. This deal is currently available at Amazon.com, but you can also get yours at B&H as part of its DealZone savings, but this second option won’t be around much longer, so I suggest you hurry.

You can use your $1,000 instant savings to complete your new setup, so we have also included some nice options for you to consider. First, we have Samsung’s 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 Series 4K UHD Smart Gaming Monitor, which now sells for $700 thanks to a 30 percent discount, representing a $300 price drop from its regular $1,000 price tag.

Other great additions to your setup include the MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight wireless gaming mouse, now selling for just $90 after a 9 percent discount. Add the MSI Vigor GK71 Sonic US Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard for an extra $120 with 8 percent savings. These are some of MSI’s best and latest gaming peripherals, so you won’t be disappointed with the experience, as the gaming mouse features a 26K DPI Optical Sensor, a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 150 hours of battery life, and you also get five programable buttons to adjust according to your gaming needs. The MSI Vigor GK71 comes with a very comfortable wrist rest, independent multimedia keys, and some of the fastest switches on the market.

You can also use your savings to pick up a new gaming mouse and keyboard, as the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless Gaming Mouse sells for just $105 after receiving a 25 percent discount. And add the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini to your cart for just $185 with 23 percent instant savings, and you will still have some cash left to spend on other stuff.

Another great addition to your cart comes with Plugable’s 140W USB C Charger, as this newly released product comes with a $10 coupon that lets you take one home for just $59. The best part is that this potent and versatile power adapter is compatible with this laptop and other more demanding products like the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Surface devices, and more.