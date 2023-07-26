Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on several products to upgrade your workstation or home office. First up, one of the best monitors I’ve ever seen has become even more attractive thanks to a new 36 percent discount. LG’s 38-inch curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS monitor normally sells for $1,400, but today’s price cut will let you pick one up for a little under $900, meaning you will be able to score more than $500 in instant savings.

LG’s 38-inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS monitor is an excellent addition to any workstation, as this product comes with HDR10 support, USB Type-C connectivity, AMD Freesync, powerful built-in speakers, a very convenient Ergo Stand that will let you accommodate your monitor any way you want to help you become more productive and improve in multitasking, color controls, Dynamic Action Sync and up to 60Hz refresh rates.

LG UltraWide Curved Monitor $897 $1400 Save $503 LG's 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+Monitor is an excellent option for anyone focused on productivity, as it comes with a huge screen that's perfect for multitasking. $897 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Scoring more than $500 in savings on a new monitor is great for anyone. Still, it will be better for those looking to pimp up all their workspace, as you can also pick up a new ACEMAGICIAN Mini Computer for just $349 thanks to the latest $150 savings that come with a $100 on-page coupon and a 10 percent discount. Or add a new FLEXISPOT EP4 classic electric standing desk to your office for $370 and get 26 percent instant savings.

Another great and more affordable option comes in as the FLEXISPOT Essential White Standing desk, which sells for 180 with the latest $70 discount coupon. You can also add a new Cherry MX 10.0N RGB Mechanical Keyboard for just $125 with 22 percent savings or a Cherry Gaming Mouse MC 3.1 for $26 with 35 percent savings. And if you want another budget-friendly alternative, you can also check out the recently launched Cherry MC 2.1 Wired Gaming Mouse, which now goes for just $30.