Score insane savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones

We have recently witnessed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and other great Samsung devices during CES 2022, but we have also spotted amazing deals on some of the latest and best Galaxy flagships. If you’re interested in picking up the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, you will first have to sign up with your name, email address, zip code, and even your phone number if you’re interested, and Samsung will let you know when you can purchase this new device.

Still, if you can’t wait until January 11, you can also check out some of the other options that are currently available at Samsung and Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that launched back in 2021, where you will find the vanilla variant op for grabs for as low as $150 unlocked or locked to your favorite network. The Galaxy S21 Plus is up for grabs at just $450, and if you want stylus support, a larger display, and a glass back, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that is currently available for $600. All of these devices feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB storage space under the hood. Indeed, you can get your new device with mode storage space, but this will also make the price of your phone go up. Just remember that if you want to get these amazing deals, you will have to trade in an eligible device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also getting the same special treatment that will allow users to trade in up to two of their current devices to get your new foldable. You can enter the foldable world with the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 that sells for $400 unlocked, which means $600 less than its regular price tag. This device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 128GB storage. The larger Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts with 256GB storage, and you can purchase one starting at $900 after a $900 discount after trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

You can also score savings on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that is currently available for $350 at Samsung.com, which means that these savings will also be available after an eligible trade-in. If you don’t want to trade-in your current device, you can also choose to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the same device up for grabs at $599 after a 14 percent discount, and you don’t have to trade-in your current phone to take advantage of this deal. The Samsung Galaxy S21 International model is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $825 after a $75 discount. And if you want to trade-in one of your devices, you can score up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which will make this a more affordable buy.