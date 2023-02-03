Amazon’s latest deals have something great for you, as you can now truly enjoy keeping your house clean thanks to ECOVACS’ insane savings, where you will find the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Cleaning Station selling for just $650 after receiving a massive 52 percent discount. This model comes with 5,000Pa suction power which is great for both hard floors and carpets, upgraded laser navigation, obstacle avoidance, built-in YIKO voice assistant, and other cool features. The best part is that this model usually goes for $1,350, which means you will be able to keep more than $700 in savings.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 is even better than other options because it also features auto mop washing, self-refiling, auto mop dying, 3D maps to clean your house better, and it’s also compatible with Alexa. You can opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Self-Empty and Auto-Clean Station, which goes for $1,100 after picking up a 29 percent discount, but savings won’t be as great.

But if you’re looking for the most affordable option, I suggest you go for the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, which is now available for $450, thanks to a 36 percent discount. This model usually goes for $700, which means you get $250 in instant savings.

I usually love to hear music while I’m cleaning up my house, so I also decided to include some interesting deals to help you enjoy your favorite tunes while you’re watching your new ECOVACS robot vacuum do the cleaning. First up, we have the Fluance Signature HiFi 2-Way Bookshelf Surround Sound Speakers for 2-channel stereo listening or a home theater system that sells for $200, thanks to a 33 percent discount. They come in two very elegant-looking color options, including Black Ash and Natural Walnut. However, I’m in love with the Fluance Ai41 Powered 2-Way 2.0 Stereo Bookshelf Speakers in Lucky Bamboo, which now sells for $212, thanks to a 15 percent discount. They come in four different color variants for you to choose from, making it better and easier to find the best option for your decoration.