You can score huge savings on several smartphones right now, as Amazon is selling the OnePlus 9 for just $300

Amazon’s 2023 deals just keep getting better with every day that goes by. The latest offer will be excellent for anyone looking to start the year with a new smartphone, as you can currently pick up a new OnePlus 9 for just $300 after receiving a massive 50 percent discount.

The OnePlus 9 was launched in 2021, which still makes it a relevant device and a great option for those who want a new phone without breaking the bank. This device launched with a $600 price tag, but you can currently get one for $300. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.55-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, Alexa support, and more. However, you can also pick up a last year’s OnePlus 10T, which now sells for $550 after picking up a 15 percent discount. This model comes packed with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a more potent Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. And if you want better savings, you can also choose to trade in your current mobile phone to score up to $401 in Amazon.com Gift Card credit.

OnePlus 9 The OnePlus 9 is still a great device to have in 2023. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a potent 48MP primary shooter in its triple camera setup. See at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Other cool options are the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The base model sells for $473 after seeing a 32 percent discount, representing $226 savings, and the best part is that this model comes with 256GB storage space and Google’s proprietary Tensor chip. The Pixel 6 Pro is receiving a 30 percent discount, which means you can take one home for $630.

And if you’re still not feeling any of these models, you can also check out the latest savings on Samsung devices, where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sells for $842 thanks to a 16 percent discount on its 128GB storage model.