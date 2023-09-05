This is it. The perfect deal you’ve been waiting for to upgrade your battle station. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401Q Gaming Laptop is currently selling for just $1,200 after receiving a massive 47 percent discount, which translates to $1069 savings. This laptop comes packed with tons of power, thanks to AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core processor, 40GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is the perfect laptop for gamers who are constantly on the move since it packs a 14-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, which is perfect for gaming anywhere you are, but the best part is that this insane discount will give you more than enough extra cash to add a monitor and other cool peripherals to your setup. For instance, you can pick up a new SteelSeries New Apex 9 TKL mechanical keyboard to your setup for just $93 thanks to the latest 34 percent discount, or add the ASUS ROG Delta S Animate Gaming Headset for $138 with an extraordinary 45 percent price drop. And if you’re looking for a wireless alternative, you can also pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless headset for $150 and get 17 percent off.

Another great deal to consider comes with the MSI Prestige 14 Evo Laptop, which now sells for $749 thanks to a 42 percent discount that will get you $550 in instant savings. This model comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It may not be the best gaming laptop, but at least you will get tons of power and stylish looks.