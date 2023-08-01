Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on some of Hisense’s best products, starting with the perfect projector for your home theater, as the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector is now available for just $1,795 thanks to an insane 46 percent discount. This bad boy usually sells for $3,300, which means you get to score more than $1,500 in savings.

Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector $1795 $3300 Save $1505 The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features a crisp and sharp 4K image, tons of brightness that will reach up to 2,000 Lumens, 30W Dolby Atmos sound to provide clear speech, crisp highs, and booming lows, and other great features.

Hisense’s PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector is the perfect option for those looking for an excellent home cinema experience, as it comes with a bright 2,000 Lumens image, support for HDR10, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, powerful audio with 30W stereo speakers, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control your device with voice commands. The Hisense PX1 is also amazing because it will let you watch your favorite content on a giant 130-inch screen with razor-sharp focus, or watch your favorite shows on a 90-inch screen, just move this ultra-short throw projector closer to the wall, and you’re ready.

Suppose you want something more powerful. In that case, you can also consider going for the Hisense 100L5G-CINE100A 4K UHD Laser TV, now selling for $2,648 thanks to a still attractive 41 percent discount. You get the same outstanding features you’d get with the PX1, but you get a 100-inch ALD screen and 2700 ANSI Lumens of total brightness.

And if you want more budget-friendly alternatives, you can also go for a conventional smart TV, starting with the 75-inch U6 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, now available for $800 with $400 instant savings. Or get the 65-inch model for just $648, thanks to a 19 percent discount. You can also stretch your budget a bit more and opt for the 75-inch U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, now available for $1150 and score 23 percent savings.

