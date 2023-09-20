We start today’s offers with an excellent deal for new gamers, as MSI’s GF63 Gaming laptop is now available for just $636 after picking up an insane 42 percent discount. This battle station is perfect for anyone who’s starting in the gaming world, as you will be able to use those crazy savings to pick up a new mechanical keyboard, gaming mouse, and monitor and complete your new gaming setup.

MSI GF63 $636 $1100 Save $464 The MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and a thin and light design that's easy to carry everywhere you go. $636 at Amazon

The MSI GF63 gaming laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal SSD storage space, dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, and a crazy $464 discount. Of course, you can also check out the other configurations that will get you more power, but that also means you will need to pay more. You can also get a new MSI Thin GF63 Gaming Laptop for $622 with 11 percent savings when you go for the GeForce RTX 2050 variant, with the same RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 chip.

You can also find interesting savings on the MSI Stealth GS77 Gaming Laptop, which comes packed with an Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It normally sells for $1,799, but you can pick one up for $1099, thanks to a 39 percent discount.

You can complete your gaming setup with other amazing deals, where you will find the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL mechanical gaming keyboard that sells for $66 after a very compelling 40 percent discount. The EVGA X20 Wireless Gaming Mouse is getting the best savings today with a 57 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $30. And you can also get a new 32-inch curved gaming monitor from Sceptre for just $181, thanks to a 25 percent discount.