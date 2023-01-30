We start today’s deals with Samsung products, as you can currently score up to 24 percent savings on select Galaxy devices, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which now starts at $990 thanks to a 24 percent discount. This device was launched with a $1,300 price tag, and today’s offer will help you score more than $300 in savings. The best part is that it’s still one of the best Android phones on the market, as it packs some of the best features you can get on any mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best Android devices of 2022, as it arrives with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a powerful camera setup capable of capturing 8K content, long-lasting battery life, an elegant design, and stylus input. However, you can also get the base model starting at $752 on its Green color variant, which means 6 percent savings, or get the Galaxy S22 Plus for $930 and score 7 percent savings.

However, you may also want to check out the latest savings applied to Samsung’s foldables, as the company is getting pretty aggressive with the pricing on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

And suppose you’re looking to complete your collection. In that case, you can also consider adding a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, as they are also getting some nice discounts. First up, we have the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds selling for $190 after receiving a 17 percent discount, which translates to $40 savings. They feature impressive noise canceling, hi-fi sound, 360 Audio, a comfortable design, an IPX7 rating, and more. And if you’re interested in getting fit, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $300 on its Golf Edition thanks to a $60 discount, or pick up the higher-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $400 and score $50 savings.