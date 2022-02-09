We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Deals

Score huge savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and other great products

By Samuel Martinez February 9, 2022, 8:30 pm
FI Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Source: Microsoft

Savings are getting better, as we have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 getting great savings over at the Microsoft Store, where you can configure your laptop however you want, and savings will start at $100. You will be able to pick one of these amazing products starting at $800, but you can make the price go up depending on the display size you go for, as you have 13.5 and 15-inch options. You will also be able to choose between the Intel Core i5 models and the ones that come with a Ryzen 5 processor inside. RAM options let you choose between 8 and 16GB, while storage starts at 128GB and goes all the way up to $512GB.

You will also find deals on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that is currently receiving a $100 discount that will let you pick one up for $399. This convertible Chromebook tablet comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. You will also be able to save on the HP 17 Laptop that sells for $700 after a $299 discount. This model packs a large 17.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. The Acer Aspire 5 is also a great option, and you can buy yours for $730 after a $30 discount. It packs an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

PBI Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5

PBI HP 17 Laptop

HP 17 Laptop

Other deals include the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD that is receiving a 43 percent discount that translates to $220 savings. In other words, you can purchase one for $290. And if you want more storage space for your gaming consoles, you can get the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD for $75 after scoring a $35 discount, or the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 500GB SSD External Solid State Drive for $80 and get 33 percent savings.

Read More

Search

Latest Articles

 Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: Specifications

Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy S22 series, and here is the list of the official technical specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus flagship device.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 9, 2022, 11:00 am
Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22: Specifications

Samsung finally unveiled the much anticipated Galaxy S22 series, and here is the list of the official technical specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship device.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 9, 2022, 11:00 am