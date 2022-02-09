Score huge savings on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and other great products

Savings are getting better, as we have recently spotted the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 getting great savings over at the Microsoft Store, where you can configure your laptop however you want, and savings will start at $100. You will be able to pick one of these amazing products starting at $800, but you can make the price go up depending on the display size you go for, as you have 13.5 and 15-inch options. You will also be able to choose between the Intel Core i5 models and the ones that come with a Ryzen 5 processor inside. RAM options let you choose between 8 and 16GB, while storage starts at 128GB and goes all the way up to $512GB.

You will also find deals on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook that is currently receiving a $100 discount that will let you pick one up for $399. This convertible Chromebook tablet comes with a 13.3-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and Qualcomm Adreno graphics. You will also be able to save on the HP 17 Laptop that sells for $700 after a $299 discount. This model packs a large 17.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor. The Acer Aspire 5 is also a great option, and you can buy yours for $730 after a $30 discount. It packs an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 HP 17 Laptop

Other deals include the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD that is receiving a 43 percent discount that translates to $220 savings. In other words, you can purchase one for $290. And if you want more storage space for your gaming consoles, you can get the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD for $75 after scoring a $35 discount, or the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 500GB SSD External Solid State Drive for $80 and get 33 percent savings.