Score great savings on several iPad models today

We start today’s deals with the 10.9-inch iPad Air that is currently available for just $516.30 at Amazon.com. This model usually goes for $599, meaning that you would be getting around $82 savings on its Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage. However, you may want to hurry to purchase yours, as earlier today I saw the Pink variant go for $474, but that price didn’t last long, so you may want to hurry if you want to score this amazing tablet in Sky Blue for this price. You can also browse between color options to see more price changes worth going for.

The iPad Air comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for biometric authentication and to approve your purchases. You also get wide stereo sound, a USB-C connector, up to 10 hours of battery life, and other great features.

Still, if you end up missing out on the iPad Air deals, you can also consider the 11-inch iPad Pro that is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 128GB storage model, meaning you can pick one up for $749. Just don’t expect it to feature cellular support, as this is the Wi-Fi-only version. The larger 12.9-inch model is also on sale, and this one comes with better savings, as you can score the 128GB storage variant with Wi-Fi-only support or $999 after seeing a $100 discount. Both models pack Apple’s M1 processor under the hood, and RAM will depend on how much storage space you get in your new tablet.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch iPad Pro Apple iPad Mini

However, you should also consider the latest iPad mini that is currently going for $571.12. This variant comes with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB of storage space. This model usually sells for $649, meaning that you can score $77 savings. This iPad features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, Touch ID, and other great new features.