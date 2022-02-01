Score great savings on the Razer Blade 15, gaming monitors and more products today

You can currently purchase a new Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for as low as $1,698 when you go for the 15.6-inch touchscreen model that packs 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the tenth generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor. This model also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q graphics and up to 144Hz refresh rates to experience one of the best gaming experiences in the market. This price is available thanks to its latest 15 percent savings, which will get you a $302 discount.

If you want higher refresh rates, you can also pick up a new Razer Blade 15 with a 15.6-inch FHD display capable of 360Hz refresh rates for $2,150 after scoring a whopping $450 discount that represents 17 percent savings. This model also features an 8-Core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB PCIe NVMe storage. And if you want the most potent model, you can get it with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q graphics a beautiful OLED touch display. Unfortunately, it will only deliver up to 60Hz refresh rates, and it is pretty expensive, going for $2,404.50 after scoring an $895.49 discount.

Razer Blade 15 CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC AOC CQ27G2

Still, if you’re not interested in a gaming laptop, and you’d instead go for a more affordable gaming PC, you can also consider the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC that now sells for $960 after receiving a $55 discount. This gaming PC comes packed with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 500GB storage space, and more.

Still, getting a gaming PC will also have you getting a new gaming monitor if you don’t have one already. So, you can check out AOC’s 27-inch Super Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor QHD 2K that goes for just $255 after a $35 discount. Or go for a larger 32-inch LG IPS Ultrafine Display for $400 and save $100.