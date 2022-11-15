We start today’s deals with the 2022 version of the LG gram 15, which currently receives a 21 percent discount. This laptop normally sells for $1,900, but today’s offer will help you get one for just $1,500, meaning that you can score $400 in savings. This will get you a new LG laptop with a 15-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and a whopping 1TB NVMe SSD to keep all your information in the same place. In addition, of course, you also get WiFi 6E support, Thunderbolt 4, and other cool features.

However, you can also opt for a more affordable and less powerful LG Gram 15, which now sells for $1,250 after seeing a 7 percent discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space.

Suppose you’re looking for an even more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 laptop, which comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, ScreenPad Plus, and other amazing features for $1,098 after scoring a 16 percent discount, which represents more than $200 savings. Of course, one of the best features of this laptop is its tilting ScreenPad Plus, a 12.6-inch matte touchscreen that will give you endless ways to optimize your multitasking experience.

You can also improve your productivity by adding a new keyboard to your workstation, and there are several options to consider, starting with the Cooler Master SK620 60% Gunmetal Mechanical Keyboard with Low Profile Brown Switches that’s now available for $50 after scoring a 47 percent discount, which represents $45 savings. If you want a full keyboard, you may also want to check out the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is now available for $140 thanks to a $60 discount, or get Corsair’s wireless gaming bundle for $100 after seeing a $30 discount. This bundle includes a K57 RGB wireless gaming keyboard and a Harpoon RGB wireless gaming mouse.