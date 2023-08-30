We start today’s deals with the perfect option for those who want to bring a cinematic experience home, as you will most likely ditch your smart TV in favor of a new projector that will let you enjoy your favorite movies, shows, and more to the fullest. Savings start with the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector, which now sells for $1,200 after receiving a very attractive 29 percent discount, which translates to $500 in instant savings.

XGIMI Horizon Pro $1200 $1700 Save $500

The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector is an excellent little projector that will deliver a bright 2,200 ANSI Lumen image; it runs on Android TV 0, which means that you will have access to a massive collection of apps to help you watch anything you want. The best part is that it comes with Harman Kardon speakers built-in to give you an outstanding media experience. It also features auto keystone and autofocus, and its interface is quite easy to use. You will get decent image quality if you use your projector during the day, but I can assure you that you will have a better experience if you buy a set of blackout curtains for your room or wait until night to watch your favorite content.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you should check out Anker’s NEBULA Mars 3 outdoor portable projector, which now sells for $880 with $220 in savings. This powerful and portable projector will deliver a super bright 1,000 ANSI Lumen image at 1080p; it also includes a powerful 40W speaker and up to 5 hours of battery life. However, its best feature is that it will let you watch your shows in a 200-inch screen size. Anker’s NEBULA Apollo is another, more affordable alternative that now sells for $280 after a 20 percent discount, which means you can get one and save $70.