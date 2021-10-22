We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Samsung devices that are currently getting amazing discounts over at Amazon.com. The first Galaxy device that caught our attention was the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a long-lasting battery. This new laptop comes on its Mystic Blue color option for just $760 after receiving a 31 percent discount that will allow you to get $340 savings.

However, you can get the more potent Intel Core i7 variant, also in Mystic Blue, for $840 after a 30 percent discount that will get $360 savings to anyone interested in this beautiful laptop with a 13.3-inch AMOLED display. If you want a more affordable Samsung laptop, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, that’s currently receiving a 28 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $180. This option comes packed with an Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an 11.6-inch display.

We have also spotted some rather compelling deals on other Samsung products. First up, we have the 5.0ch S61A Amazon Exclusive S Series Soundbar that’s currently receiving a huge 39 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $200, and you will still be able to score $130 savings. Or you can also opt for the HW-S50A 3.0ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos for $148 after a $102 discount. or check out other audio products we listed yesterday that are still on sale today.

While you’re at it, you can also take a look at the Samsung 75 + CS Bundle Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, which sells for just $370. However, you will have to act fast if you desire to take advantage of these amazing savings since most of these products are getting the extra love thanks to Amazon’s Deals of the Day, which means that they will be gone at midnight.

