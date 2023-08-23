Amazon’s latest offers will get you some of the best audio you can get without breaking the bank, as one of Sony’s best headphones are seeing a 21 percent discount. The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones may not be Sony’s latest alternative on the market. However, it’s still an excellent option for anyone interested in experiencing excellent audio quality. These headphones launched back in 2020 with a $350 price tag, but you can now pick up a pair for just $278, which means you get to enjoy more than $70 in instant savings.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $278 $350 Save $72 The Sony WH-1000XM4 feature a comfortable design for long hours of use, up to 30 hours of non-stop music, active noise canceling, and more. $278 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 come with some of the best noise canceling you can get and other amazing features, including Alexa Voice control, up to 30 hours of listening time, multi-device pairing, touch controls, fast charging capabilities that will get you up to 5 hours of music playback after a 10-minute charge, wearing detection, and a comfortable design that will let you use them for hours without feeling any kind of discomfort.

Suppose you’re on a tight budget, but you still want to enjoy great audio. In that case, I recommend you pick up a pair of TREBLAB Z2 over-ear headphones for just $70. These normally sell for $120, but today’s massive 42 percent discount will get you $60 in instant savings. They are very comfortable and perfect for the gym, as they will stay on no matter what you do. They also feature active noise canceling and up to 35 hours of non-stop music playback.

And since we’re talking about TREBLAB, I must also mention that you can score 25 percent savings on a new TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth speaker, which means you can take one home for just $60. It comes with 20 hours of battery life and 30W stereo sound. And if you want a more fancy-looking speaker, you can check out the Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth Speaker, which now sells for $80 thanks to a $20 coupon.