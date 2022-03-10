Score great savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy flagship devices

You can currently get incredible savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy flagships, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that starts at just $100. However, you can only take advantage of these savings after trading in up to two of your current devices. This will get you the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that comes equipped with a 6.1-inch display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and 128GB storage. Suppose you need more storage space. In that case, you should consider adding $50 to the equation, as this will get you the vanilla variant with 256GB storage space.

If you want a larger display, you can also opt for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which comes with a 6.6-inch display and the same internals as the base model. However, if you want the largest option and the most features, you should check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra available for $350 on its 128GB storage configuration. If you want more storage space, you will find yourself paying $450 for the 256GB model and $550 for the 512GB alternative. This option features a Galaxy Note-like design, stylus support, and one of the best cameras in the market.

Moving on to foldable devices, you can also purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 starting at $1,059 after an eligible trade-in. Samsung’s largest foldable comes with an extensive 7.6-inch display stylus support and IPX8 water resistance. However, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, that’s now available for as low as $400 when you go for the 128GB storage model or get twice as much storage for $450. This may not be as amazing as the larger variant, but it will be a better alternative if you’re looking for a smaller device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Other Samsung deals include the Galaxy S21 FE, which starts at $325 after an eligible trade-in. This device comes unlocked with 128GB storage, but you can also get the 256GB variant for $395. The best part is that buying this device will get you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds live as part of the package.