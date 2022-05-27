Score great savings on the Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop and MateBook E

Amazon UK currently has a special sales event that will let you save up to 41 percent on some of Huawei’s best laptops, leaving some of them up for grabs at just £600. Yesterday’s deals featured some outstanding options, including the Huawei MateBook 15, MateBook 14, and other laptops powered by Intel processors. However, we have also spotted an excellent option for users who’d rather have an AMD processor under the hood.

You can currently score 10 percent savings on the Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop that is now available for £900, which means that you can take this amazing laptop home and still manage to keep £100 in your wallet. The Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop comes with a stunning 16-inch 2.5K Full Display, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space under the hood. You also get to enjoy the benefits of Huawei’s Dual Shark Fin fan cooling system that will keep your laptop cool under extreme workloads.

Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop Huawei’s MateBook 16 is a beautiful and powerful laptop powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor. It includes other great features that make it a great option for anyone looking to get a new laptop.

The Huawei MateBook 16 will also let you enjoy your favorite media on the world’s first TÜV Rheinland color accuracy laptop with 100 percent sRGB color gamut, 1.07 billion colors, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. Further, you also get amazing sound with the laptop’s built-in dual, front-facing surround-sound speakers. You also get more than 12 hours of battery life of 1080p video playback with a full charge and don’t worry if you’re running low on battery, as its 90W fast charging capabilities will get you up to 3.5 hours of power after a 15-minute charge.

Suppose you want tons of power on a more portable package. In that case, you can also consider checking out the Huawei MateBook E, which is also available for £900 after the latest 10 percent discount that will get you £100 savings.

The Huawei MateBook E comes with a 12.6-inch touchscreen OLED display, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 65W Fast Charging. The best part is that this model is specifically designed to help you improve your productivity, as you can use this Windows 11 powered 2-in-1 laptop with the included detachable keyboard.