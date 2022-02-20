Score great savings on Beats headphones, Bluetooth trackers and other great products

You can currently get a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $120 after scoring a $30 discount which means 20 percent savings for those interested in picking up a pair. In addition, the latest Beats Studio Buds feature an IPX4 rating, which means they will be safe if you get some sweat on them. They also feature active noise cancelation, up to 24 hours of listening time, when used with their charging case, and the best part is that savings are the same across the board, meaning that you can get your new pair of headphones on any of three different color options.

If your budget is a bit more flexible, you can consider going for the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds that sell for $180 after scoring a 28 percent discount that translates to $70 savings in the Black color option. However, you can get them for as low as $170 if you can live with a pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in Glacier Blue, Cloud Pink, or Lava Red. Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $50 after a $20 discount. These come packed with Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, up to 12 hours of battery life, and other great features.

We have also spotted deals on some of the best Bluetooth trackers available in the market, starting with the Tile Mate that is currently selling for $25 after scoring a $5 discount. This will get you one Tile Mate in White, with water resistance, a long-lasting battery life that will keep you connected with your devices for up to three years and up to 250 feet of range.

Beats Studio Buds Tile Mate Amazfit GTR 3 Smart Watch

Another option comes as the Samsun Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker that sells for $56 on its 2-pack option that will help you score $4 savings. Get a single SmartTag on its White color variant and pay $27 after a 10 percent discount, or go for the SmartTag and a SmartTag Plus bundle that goes for $69, which gets you two percent savings, but it is still better than paying full price.

Other deals feature the Amazfit GTR 3 Smart Watch that can be yours for $150 after a $30 discount. HORI’s D-Pad Controller for the Nintendo Switch sells for $20, which will get you $5 savings. You can also consider checking out the Meross Smart LED Floor Lamp that s getting up to 23 percent savings with you apply the on-page coupon, which means that you can get one for $62 or get one for $70 after a 13 percent discount if you forget to check the coupon.