Score great savings on Apple’s AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and other great products

Apple deals keep getting more interesting, as Amazon is currently shaving $100 off the price of the AirPods Max, which means that you can buy these fantastic headphones for just $449. However, you will have to go for the Sky Blue color option, as every other model now sells for $479, which is still great considering that you get to save $70 off its regular $549 price tag. Apple’s AirPods Max features active noise cancelation, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, Apple’s Hi chip, and up to 20 hours of listening time.

You can also save on the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are basically the same as the previous Apple AirPods Pro, but these come with a MagSafe wireless charging case. You still get the same amazing features, including ANC, transparency mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance, and up to 4.5 hours of battery life, which can be extended to mode than 24 hours when used with their MagSafe charging case. And you can pick up a pair for $180 after seeing a 28 percent discount. And if you’re still looking for something a bit more affordable, in that case, Apple’s AirPods gen-3 are also on sale, and you can buy yours for $169 after a $10 discount.

There are more options on the table, as you can also purchase the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS Noise Cancelling Headphones for $128 after a massive 49 percent discount. Unfortunately, this deal will only be live today, so you must act fast. The Sony WH-XB910N feature Dual Noise Canceling, extra bass, up to 30-hours of listening time, and more, so it's definitely a great deal. If you’re looking for more affordable options, you can check out the AKG N400 True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones that now go for $105 after a $25 discount, and if you’re in the market for a pair of bookshelf speakers, you can get the KEF Q350 for $500 and score $250 savings.