Score great Black Friday savings on Jabra headphones

You can currently save big bucks on some of the best Jabra wireless headphones at Amazon.com. There are several options to choose from, starting with the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones that are seeing a $100 discount., This means you can pick up a pair for just $150, and savings are available across all of its five different color options, which is terrific. In addition, these headphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices, so there’s no need to compromise. You also get sweat and water resistance, as well as 36-hour battery life.

However, you may not be a fan of over-ear headphones. If that’s the case, you should also consider the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that receive a 35 percent discount, meaning that you can pick them up for $150. This means that you can pick up a pair on any of its three different color options, which will get you up to 25 hours of battery life when used with their compact Qi-certified charging case, or up to 5.5 hours of nonstop playback on a single charge.

Jabra Elite 85h Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 75t

If you’re looking for more affordable variants, you can also check out the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds that are receiving a massive 47 percent discount that translates to $70 savings. This means that you can pick up a new pair of earphones with active noise cancelation for $80. Or get the Jabra Elite 45h that are seeing a 40 percent discount leaving this over-ear alternative for $60 on any of its four color options. In addition, they feature a compact, foldable and lightweight design, as well as a 50-hour battery. Finally, the Jabra Evolve 75 UC Wireless Headset is not as affordable as the other devices listed on this selection, but you also get to save some cash, as you can get yours for $275 after an $18 discount.