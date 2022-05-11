Score a free OnePlus Watch when buying the OnePlus 10 Pro

We start today’s deals with great news for OnePlus fans, as you can currently get a new OnePlus Watch absolutely free with your purchase of the latest OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro was originally launched back on January 11 in the Chinese market, and it took OnePlus more than two months to make it available in the US. Either way, the new OnePlus flagship has arrived with force, as it comes with top-of-the-line specs and a very aggressive price tag that makes it even more affordable than its predecessor at launch.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently available for $899, and unfortunately, there are no instant savings available for this device. However, OnePlus is looking for ways to help you save and get a little extra by purchasing these new devices. First, you can get extra $100 bonus savings when you trade in old OnePlus models, but you will first have to link your phone to the OnePlus Store app to see if you are eligible.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You can also get your new OnePlus 10 Pro on a monthly installment plan that will have you paying $75 for twelve months, which is also a nice option to consider. Either way, your purchase today will get you a free OnePlus Watch, a $160 value, free of charge.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 65W Super VOOC charging, a 5,00mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a 120Hz refresh rate Fluid AMOLED LTPO display, and a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. And you can choose between two color options, including Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership.

If you want more storage space, you can also consider last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, which now sells for $800 after scoring 25 percent savings, and it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Or pick up the OnePlus 9 for $600 after a $130 discount. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and both models feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.