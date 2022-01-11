Score crazy savings on tons on Razer gaming peripherals!

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find several Razer products on sale. First up, we have the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard that is currently receiving a 22 percent discount, which means that you can pick up one of these amazing keyboards for just $180. This model comes with Green tactile and clicky switches, which are a great option for those who want to game and work with the same keyboard. You can also pick up this model with yellow linear and silent switches for $146.

The next option comes as the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard that is a bit more affordable, as it is priced at $160 after seeing a $40 discount. This model comes with some of the fastest keyboard switches in the market, as it packs yellow linear and silent switches, Chroma RGB lighting, a magnetic plush wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and a dial to control the volume of your tunes. A more affordable option comes with clicky optical switches that is currently available for $140 and take advantage of its latest $60 discount. And if you want a compact gaming keyboard, you should consider picking up the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for just $140 after a $40 discount.

Suppose you’re looking to improve your gaming experience. In that case, you can also purchase the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iOS devices that is available for just $80 after a $20 discount. If you’re an Android user, you can get the same Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android devices for $55 and score $35 savings. And if you are an Xbox gamer, you can also consider purchasing the Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller that goes for $90 after a $70 discount that represents 44 percent savings. Finally, purchase a new Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $150 after a $30 discount.