We keep bringing you great deals on some of the best tech around, which is why we are now talking about Samsung’s best and latest foldables on the market, as you can now get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for just $875 thanks with 13 percent savings.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $875 $1000 Save $125 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 comes with a large 3.4-inch cover display, a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable display with 120Hz refresh rate, upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual-12MP cameras, and much more. $875 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was launched with a $1,000 price tag on its most affordable version. This would get you a new and unlocked foldable device with a clamshell design, a 6.7-inch display, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside. Indeed, this means that you will get a very powerful device that will be relevant for quite a while since it was released less than a year ago, and we will have to get to the second half of 2024 to see a new iteration of Samsung’s most budget-friendly alternative for those interested in in a device with a foldable display.

Of course, you can also choose to get your new device with more storage space, which means you should opt for the 512GB storage variant, now selling for $945 with 16 percent savings. This device normally sells for $1,120, meaning you would score more than $170 in instant savings.

You can also opt for the larger, more premium option, which comes as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, as it currently sells for $1,620 with 16 percent savings, which translates to $300 in instant savings. This model comes with 512GB storage space, a larger 7.6-inch foldable display, a powerful camera, and stylus input, making it perfect for productivity and almost anything you want.

Suppose you want more options. In that case, you can also check out the Motorola Razr+, which currently sells for $901, thanks to the latest 10 percent savings available at Amazon.com. This device looks incredible, and it’s perfect for those older kids who owned an original Razr in 2004.