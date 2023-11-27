Cyber Monday is here, and just like Black Friday, the discounts on smart TVs are incredible this year. During Black Friday, Hisense offered a massive $7000 discount on their 100-inch Smart TV, while TCL offered a massive 50% off their 98-inch Smart TV. Now, Samsung and LG are joining the party, offering their premium 75-inch QLED and Mini LED TVs for under $1000, with savings of up to $500. These high-end smart TVs, typically priced between $1,400 and $1,500, are now available starting at just $997.

LG QNED80 Series QNED Mini-LED Smart TV $1096 $1496 Save $400 LG's QNED80 Mini-LED Smart TV is one of LG's most affordable options for those interested in picking up a new smart TV. It has an α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for a lifelike viewing experience. You also get FreeSync support and variable refresh rates to help you enjoy your extended gaming sessions. $1096 at Amazon $1099 at Best Buy

Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV $997 $1397 Save $400 The Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV arrives with some of the company’s best features, including Dual LED technology, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony, Motion Xcelerator, a convenient Game Hub, Alexa built-in, 4K content upscaling and more. $997 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

Let's start with the Samsung Q60C QLED TV, which offers a huge 75-inch screen with Quantum Dot technology. Along with offering 4K Ultra HD resolution and a dual LED backlight, this TV offers Quantum HDR, meaning the colors look great with impressive contrast, creating an overall immersive viewing experience. Additionally, this TV offers Motion Xcelerator technology, so fast-paced sports and games appear sharp, clear, and full of detail. You can also control it effortlessly using voice assistants, no need to pick up the remote — speaking of which, it comes with a solar-powered remote, so you won't have to worry about recharging it.

Shifting our focus to the QNED80 Series TV, this smart TV from LG offers a big 75-inch Mini LED-backlit display. This TV leverages LG's NanoCell technology along with Quantum Dots to create a uniquely bright, colorful image with accurate contrast and detail. Additionally, this TV packs an α7 AI Processor Gen6, which uses AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality of the content you're watching. Speaking of content, this TV is powered by LG's webOS 23 for access to your favorite content and apps. The latest games, such as the Spider-Man 2 on PS5, will look great on this TV thanks to features like FreeSync, VRR, and LG Game Optimizer.

Now, if you want something more affordable, there are several other excellent 75-inch screen TVs available at lower prices. For example, you can grab the LG Class UR9000 Series smart TV, which features a big 75-inch LED screen along with features like the AI Processor Gen6 and web OS 23, all priced at less than $800 at the moment. If you're looking for something even more affordable, the TCL Class S4 4K LED Smart TV, offering features such as a 120Hz refresh rate, Auto Game Mode, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Apple Airplay, is currently on sale for just $500.

