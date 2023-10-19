We start today’s offers with a killer deal that’s simply amazing, as you can now get one of TCL’s best smart TVs with a 50 percent discount, as the 65-inch TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV is now available for $850.

TCL QM8 QLED TV $850 $1700 Save $850 The TCL QM8 smart TV offers the best-in-class features such as a Mini LED display with IMAX Enhanced certification, DTS Virtual:X premium audio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Google TV OS. $850 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offer will get you a massive discount on the 65-inch version of TCL’s QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google TV. This model normally sells for $1,700, but you can take one home for just $850, thanks to a 50 percent discount. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this week, as it lets you pick up an excellent smart TV with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Ultra, up to 240Hz refresh rates, and more at a very reasonable price. The best part is that you will also find outstanding savings on the larger models, so make sure you check them out before they sell out.

You will also find up to 50 percent savings on Hisense’s latest and largest smart TVs, as the 100-inch U8 series 4K Mini-LED smart TV is now available for $5,000, meaning you will also score $5,000 savings. Either way, you will get an excellent new addition to your home. And if a 100-inch screen isn’t enough for you, remember that Hisense has also launched a new C1 TriChroma Laser Mini Projector that will give you a massive image ranging from 65 to 300 inches. Just get ready to pay $2,000 for yours and save $300 off its original $2,300 price tag, and if you don't find yours at Amazon, you can also check out B&H, where it's also available for purchase.