Score amazing savings on the OnePlus 9 Pro, and other great Android devices

OnePlus is allegedly getting ready to launch a new flagship series in the first quarter of 2022, which means that the current version is starting to see excellent discounts. You can purchase a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $850 at Amazon and OnePlus.com. This deal will get you a new unlocked device with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can make this deal even sweeter when you choose to trade in one of your current devices, as Amazon lets you score up to $511, which would be added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance. And you can also opt for a used variant that starts at $723. Remember that the OnePlus 9 Pro arrived with a $1,069 price tag, meaning that you can this deal will get you at least 20 percent savings.

You can pick one up for $599 after seeing a 17 percent discount if you want the vanilla version. This option comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but you only get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Both devices feature a 120Hz Fluid Display and Hasselblad cameras. And if you want a more affordable option, you can check out the OnePlus 8T that sells for just $500. This model also features 120Hz refresh rates, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor that is still a great option.

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 8T Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

We have also spotted nice savings on several Samsung devices, starring with the Samsung Galaxy S21 that is seeing a $100 discount on its vanilla variant that comes with 128GB storage. This option can be yours for $700, and you also get the chance to get better discounts by up to $511 with an eligible trade-in. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S20FE is also on sale, and you can purchase one for just $525 after receiving a 25 percent discount. And yes, you can also take advantage of Amazon’s $511 trade-in offers with this device.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale at Amazon.com, where you can get one with $249 savings, so that you can buy one for $1,701, and you also get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase.