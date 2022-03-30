Score amazing savings on Marshall Bluetooth speakers, studio monitor speakers and more

We have spotted some interesting deals over at Amazon and eBay, where you can currently receive up to 39 percent savings on select products. First up, the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker receives a 19 percent discount that translates to $72 savings, which means you can pick up one of these fantastic speakers for $308. The Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features excellent room-filling sound, up to 80 output wattage, multi-host functionality, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. You can also customize your sound with the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analog controls on the speaker’s top panel.

You can also check out the Klipsch The Fives Powered Speaker System with HDMI-ARC that are currently selling for $500 after receiving a very compelling 37 percent discount, which means that you can get this awesome speaker system and still manage to keep $299 in your pocket. The Klipsch The Fives Powered Speaker System with HDMI-ARC comes with easy-to-use high-definition speakers, various wireless and wired connection options, and other amazing features. You can also opt for the more affordable Edifier MR4 Powered Studio Monitor Speakers available for $130 after getting a $30 discount representing $30 savings. You can also check out the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, which sells for $150 after receiving a $20 discount. And suppose you want a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider the JBL FLIP 5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker that retails for $99 after scoring a 24 percent discount that will get you around $30 savings.

Marshall Stanmore II Klipsch The Fives Nanoleaf Canvas

You can also purchase a new Philips Hue Signe 24.7-inch Tall White & Color Ambiance Table Lamp for $160 after scoring a $20 discount. The Nanoleaf Canvas Multicolor Light Panel Smarter Kit is another excellent option for those interested in giving new life to any room. Finally, suppose you’re looking for an option to keep your kids safe from under-bed monsters. In that case, you can also consider the Govee Nursery Night Light that goes for just $20 after receiving a $10 discount that’s available with the on-page coupon.