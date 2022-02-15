Score amazing savings on the LG Gram 14 Laptop, iPad Mini and other great devices

We start today’s deals with several laptops and other great devices currently on sale. For instance, you can buy a new LG Gram 14 Laptop for just $897 after receiving a 25 percent discount that will help you save $300 on your purchase. This laptop features an ultra-lightweight design that holds an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage under the hood. In addition, you won’t have to be worrying that much about looking for power outlets since this laptop also features a massive 25.5-hour battery. You also get a beautiful IPS LCD display with WUXGA resolution that will work amazingly well with Intel Xe Graphics, which also feature in this product.

If you want something a bit more affordable, you can also check out the LG Ultra PC that sells for $597 after scoring a $203 discount that also gets you 25 percent savings. This laptop features 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and a 13-inch Full HD display.

Samsung products are also receiving some interesting discounts, as you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for as low as $820 after scoring an 18 percent discount. This will get you the smaller 13-inch model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You can also opt for the larger 15.6-inch model with a $250 discount, meaning you can get one for $850. This model packs the same Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, but you get twice the storage space.

You can also pick up a new Apple iPad mini with Wi-Fi-only support and 256GB storage for $599 after an 8 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. This deal is available on every color option, except for Pink, as it is the only one that still sells for $649. In addition, this fantastic little iPad features Apple’s A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine inside, Touch ID for biometric security, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, and up to 10 hours of battery life.