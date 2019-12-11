Christmas is just around the corner, and the spirit of giving is filling the air. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for friends and family, or for yourself, there’s nothing better than a highly efficient and sturdy Apple device. It’s even better when the devices are a fraction of the original price. We’ve listed 5 amazing, limited-time deals on Certified Refurbished Apple products. They work like new and don’t cost an arm and leg. Plus, be sure to use code MerrySave15 for an additional 15% off these products.

Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified Refurbished)

Engineered with a gorgeous 21.5” HD LED display and powerful Intel Core i3 Dual-Core processor, the Apple iMac is an absolute steal at this price. This sleek one piece desktop also sports an ATI Radeon HD 6750M graphics processor to power you through stunning in-game visual rendering. Originally 70% off, the Apple iMac 21.5″ is now yours for just $296.65 with the additional 15% off from code MerrySave15.

Apple iMac 21.5″ Intel i3-2100 Dual Core 3.1GHz 250GB (Certified Refurbished) – $296.65

Apple iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular)

If you’re looking for a more portable smart device, the Apple iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular) is an excellent choice. The 9.7” Retina display allows you to enjoy movies in stunning 2048×1536 resolution. Add on the Apple A9 processor and you have one of the top performing tablets currently on the market. Take better photos with the 8 MP iSight camera. Use code MerrySave15 to bring your total down to $228.65.

Apple iPad 9.7″ 5th Gen 32GB – Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi + Cellular) – $228.65

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished)

Boasting a battery life of up to 10 hours, the Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished) is amazing for frequent travelers. Whether you’re on the subway to work or on the plane to visit family, be sure to take this iPad along for endless hours of entertainment and productivity. Record 720p HD videos at up to 30 frames per second with audio using this device. Make FaceTime video calls to friends and family anytime. Best of all, the Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished) is only $85 after the price drop and code MerrySave15.

Apple iPad 2 9.7″ 16GB – White (Certified Refurbished) – $85

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 750GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished)

MacBooks are built to withstand the test of time, and the Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 750GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) is no exception. This laptop boasts a lightning-fast Dual-Core Intel i7 processor and 750GB HDD storage space. That means no more deleting old files and videos in order to clear space on the hard drive. This MacBook also features new Thunderbolt tech to transfer files at lightning-fast speeds and connect high-resolution displays. Experience the magic of the Apple MacBook Pro at a huge discount. With code MerrySave15, your total is just $331.49!

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 750GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) – $331.49

Apple iPad mini 4 7.9″ 16GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished) Bundle

Of all the Apple tablets and laptops, the most compact and portable option is the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9″ 16GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished) Bundle. This tablet weights a mere 0.65 lbs, which means you’ll barely notice it’s presence in a backpack or purse. Even though the iPad mini is small, it doesn’t sacrifice any screen quality. The 7.9” Retina Display with a native resolution of 2048 x 1536 is absolutely stunning. In fact, you can stream your favorite TV shows using all the 3.1 million pixels at 326 PPI. Test out the Apple iPad mini 4 today for just $169.99 with code MerrySave15.

Apple iPad mini 4 7.9″ 16GB – Space Gray (Certified Refurbished) Bundle – $169.99

