Amazon has an excellent selection of smartwatches for anyone interested in picking one up before 2023 says goodbye, and we have selected a few options that will deliver top-notch performance at a relatively affordable price. Deals start with the Google Pixel Watch, which now sells for just $200 thanks to the latest 43 percent discount, which will get you a very attractive $150 discount.

Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more. $200 at Amazon

Google fans rejoice, as there are several excellent products from Google on sale at Amazon.com. The latest option to pop up comes as the Google Pixel Watch, which now sells for just $200 thanks to an insane 43 percent discount that shaves $150 off the product’s final price tag. Indeed, it’s not the latest iteration around, but it’s still an excellent option for those who want excellent GPS and fitness tracking on a budget. Plus, it looks just like its successor, which means that most people will have a hard time figuring out whether you have the first or the second generation Pixel Watch.

As always, we’ve also spotted other exciting alternatives to choose from, including the Garmin Venu, which now sells for $239 thanks to the latest 32 percent discount, or get the even more affordable Garmin Venu Sq for $117 and enjoy 42 percent in instant savings. And if you want a higher-end alternative coming from Ticwatch, remember that you can also get the new Ticwatch Pro 5 Smartwatch for $245 when you add the $105 on-page coupon.