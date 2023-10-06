Getting one of Apple’s latest smartwatches may not be as affordable as most Apple fans would wish. Still, there are other great alternatives for those who can live with previous iterations that are almost as good as the latest model on the market. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best Apple Watch versions you can get in 2023, and it’s become even more compelling thanks to the discounts that arrived with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still one of the best watches Apple has to offer, as it is still one of the best wearables to buy to keep track of your fitness levels and notifications. It has all-day battery life, body temperature sensors to improve metric accuracy, and other great features that make it a solid buy in 2023.

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new Apple Watch Series 8 for as low as $290, thanks to the latest price cuts. This will get you a new smartwatch with a 45mm Aluminum Case with a White Sport Band, which packs excellent fitness tracking sensors, Blood Oxygen and ECG apps, an Always-On Retina Display, water resistance, innovative safety features including Crash Detection, Fall Detection, Temperature Sensing, and more, which makes it an excellent buy in 2023.

You can also get interesting savings on other cool smartwatches, including the second-generation Apple Watch SE, which now sells for $220 thanks to a $29 on-page coupon discount. This model comes with a 40mm case and GPS-only support. Yes, you also get great fitness tracking sensors, sleep tracking, Crash Detection, and other cool features. And if you’re not into the Apple ecosystem idea, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which now sells for $369 thanks to an 8 percent discount. This deal will get you a new Classic version with a 43mm case and GPS-only support. This model normally sells for $400, so you can get yours and save $31 on your purchase.