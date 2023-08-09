We start today’s offers at Amazon.com, where you will find one of Sony’s best wireless headphones receiving a massive 40 percent discount. Sony’s WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Canceling Headphones normally sell for $250, but today’s deal will let you pick up a pair for just $148, which means you get to keep more than $100 in your pocket.

Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS $148 $250 Save $102

The Sony WH-XB910N are an excellent option for those interested in a pair of comfortable headphones you can wear all day without an issue, and the best part is that you can, as you won’t need to stop to get them charged, as they will deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. And if by any chance you forget to charge your headphones, you will still be able to get 4.5 hours of battery life with a quick 10-minute charge. You will also be able to enjoy a snappy and accurate touch panel that will let you control your tunes, volume, and more with your fingertips. And Dual Noise Canceling with feedforward and feedback mics on each side will help you enjoy your favorite music and even your calls without a problem.

Of course, you can also opt for a more premium option, which comes with the Sony WH-1000XM4B.CE7 - Limited Edition Noise Canceling headphones that now sell for $298 with $50 in instant savings. And suppose you’re looking for more options. In that case, you can also consider picking up a new pair of more affordable Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones, which are currently available for $279 with a 15 percent discount that will get you the same $50 savings.

If you want your new headphones to come with an eye-catching design, you can also opt for the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, which sell for $288 thanks to a 24 percent discount. And suppose you’re not into over-ear headphones. In that case, you can also score 36 percent savings on a new pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 and CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds, now selling for $180 and $116, respectively.