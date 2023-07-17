We start today’s offers with a crazy deal that will get anyone excited; it really won’t matter if you’re a gamer or not, as you can currently get a massive 40 percent discount on a new Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop. This laptop comes in at $1,800, which will get you $1,200 instant savings, considering that this battle station normally sells for $3,000.

The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop comes with tons of power under the hood. It has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070 Ti graphics running on Windows 11. You will also get high refresh rates with its 15.6-inch FHD display that tops out at 360Hz, and to make things more interesting, you also get to enjoy the company’s latest vapor chamber cooling system with more exhaust fins, quieter fans, and a larger liquid capacity, making it perform cooler and quieter when compared to its predecessors.

Yes, you can change the configuration of your laptop, but that will also change the final price tag and possible savings, but you can toy around with the options until you find something you like. Another great idea is to check out the smaller Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which sells for $2,118 after receiving a 24 percent discount. This baby comes packed with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core chip, NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop or the Dell G15 5520 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, now selling for $800 and $992 with 11 and 17 percent discounts, respectively.

You can also add a new Razer Leviathan V2: Multi-Driver PC Gaming Soundbar with Subwoofer to your setup, as it now sells for $200 after receiving a $50 discount, or get a Razer Laptop Stand Chroma for just $90 with 24 percent savings, in case you want your gaming desk to look better with the lights and outstanding sound. And you can also add decorative Govee Triangle Light Panels to your wall for just $120, thanks to the latest $40 savings that come with an on-page coupon.