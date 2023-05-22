We start today’s deals with a very interesting selection of wireless headphones for those looking to take their audio experience to new levels. There’s something for everyone and every budget, but one of the best alternatives comes from Sony, as the company’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones with auto noise canceling optimized are now selling for $348. These wireless headphones normally sell for $400, meaning you can score more than $50 in instant savings.

Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need. $348 at Amazon

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 are some of the best wireless headphones available on the market, as they feature industry-leading noise cancelation thanks to its two processors, which control eight different microphones, and its auto NC Optimized will also help to determine the best noise canceling options based on your wearing conditions and environment. You also get outstanding sound with the new Integrated Processor V1, up to 30 hours of non-stop music playback, and a quick charge to get you up to three hours of playback after a short three-minute charge. And to make things even better, you get an ultra-comfortable lightweight design with soft leather that will make wearing them a pleasure.

Suppose you want more options to choose from. In that case, we must also include the Sony WH-1000XM4, which will also deliver great sound and comfort for $278 thanks to the latest 21 percent discount. You also get great noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of continuous music playback. You can also consider picking up a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which arrive with a $198 price tag after scoring a very compelling 29 percent discount. They’re better for those looking for a smaller alternative and those who don’t need that much battery life.

And if money isn’t an issue, you may also want to check out beyerdynamic’s Amiron Wireless High-End Stereo Headphones, as they are now going for $549 with 21 percent savings. They are an excellent option for any audiophile, as they will deliver jaw-dropping sound, as these headphones adapt acoustically to the user’s hearing thanks to integrated sound personalization via beyerdynamic’s MIY app and the company’s Tesla technology. You also get perfect wearing comfort, high-quality materials, and more.