Score $99 savings on the previous-generation iPad Air!

We have great news for those looking to get their hands on the previous-generation iPad Air, as it seems that Amazon wants to clear out its remaining stock. As a result, deals are getting very interesting, as you can now get your new fourth-generation iPad Air starting at $500 after receiving a $99 discount that represents 17 percent savings. This deal will get you a new iPad Air with 64GB storage space and Wi-Fi-only support. However, you will have to choose between the Space Gray, Green, or the Sky Blue color options, as the Silver and Rose Gold models are a bit more expensive. $99 savings are also being applied to the 256GB storage models so that you can grab one for $650.

You can also check out the LTE-enabled version of the fourth-generation iPad Air. They’re not getting the same $99 savings, but you can get your new tablet for $799 after scoring a nine percent discount that translates to $80 savings on the Sky Blue, Rose Gold, and Green color options with 256GB storage space. If you don’t need that much storage, you can also choose the 64GB option with LTE that comes at $630 after a $99 discount in Space Gray, or go for the Silver option, which sells for $679 after a seven percent discount.

We have also spotted several interesting deals on Samsung Galaxy earbuds, starting with the Galaxy Buds Pro that are now selling for $150 after a $50 discount. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation, water resistance, and other great features. Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable option. In that case, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which are now available for $130 after a $20 discount.

Anker has some interesting options, as you can now pick up a new Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Bluetooth headphones with noise-canceling for $98. These headphones will deliver up to 40 hours of battery life, clear calls, LDAC for hi-res wireless audio, and a 25 percent discount. The Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 and Soundcore by Anker Life P3 are even more affordable, as you can pick up any of these two options for $60, and you receive the same $20 on both options. However, these deals will only be available today.