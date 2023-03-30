Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched back in August 2021, which means that it’s getting closer to the two-year mark, but that doesn’t make it a bad choice for anyone interested in trying out Samsung’s foldable experience. And the best part is that you can now pick one up for just $900, thanks to Amazon’s latest offers.

Amazon’s latest deal offers 50 percent savings on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This outstanding foldable device arrived with a $1,800 price tag, but you can take one home for just $900. You will get a new and unlocked device that can go from smartphone to tablet with 256GB storage space, 12GB RAM, a 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a large 7.6-inch foldable display capable of delivering up to 120Hz refresh rates, stylus support, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and other cool features.

You can also choose to pick up one of Samsung’s latest devices, and if you’re interested in savings and stylus support, I suggest you check out the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which currently sells for $1,200 thanks to a 13 percent discount on its 512GB storage variant. This device comes equipped with the latest Snapdragon chipset, 12GB RAM, a 6.8-inch display with stylus support, and one of the best cameras around with a 200MP primary shooter on its five-camera setup.