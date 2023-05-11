Amazon’s latest offers will get you exciting savings on one of my favorite laptops of 2022, as you can currently purchase a new LG gram 14T90Q 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,000, thanks to a massive 41 percent discount. This convertible laptop arrives with a 14-inch IPS display with 1920x1200 resolution, an Intel Evo 12th generation i7 1260P chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam for your conferences and video calls, plus support for WiFi 6E and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. This model launched with a $1,700 price tag, meaning you get to snatch $700 in savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The LG gram 14 is great for everyday tasks, but don’t expect it to be a gaming beast, as it only packs Intel Iris Xe graphics under the hood. If you want a more powerful option focusing on gaming performance, I suggest you check out the latest savings applied to the MSI Bravo, now selling for $700 with $200 instant savings. This model has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, a Ryzen 7-5800H processor with Radeon RX6500M graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This may not be MSI’s flashiest laptop, but it will run games at max settings, and it will also be great for power users interested in multitasking and multimedia creation.

Apple users will also be able to score some savings on the latest iteration of the Mac Mini, as this small but mighty Mac desktop computer now packs the new M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU that will deliver more than enough power for creators. It also packs 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage for $1,199 with $100 instant savings. And if you don’t need that much power, you can also go for the basic model powered by an M2 chip for $749 with $50 instant savings. Just remember that you will need a monitor and other necessary peripherals to get you working, as the Mac Mini comes with only a power cable in the box.