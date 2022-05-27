Score up to $70 savings on your new Google Nest smart speakers and voice assistants

Memorial Day deals are going strong, with more online stores giving us amazing savings on some of the best products for your smart home. For example, the latest deals will let you save on the latest Google Nest smart speakers and voice assistants currently available at Adorama.

You can get up to $70 savings on some of Google’s best smart speakers and voice assistants, starting with the Google Nest Hub Max, which is now available for $179 after receiving a $50 discount. This will get you a new Google Nest Hub Max with a 10-inch touchscreen and built-in Google Assistant to control smart devices in your home. You will also be able to make video calls with your friends and family, watch your favorite videos, stream your favorite movies and series, and enjoy every feature that comes with Google Assistant.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want something a bit more affordable, you can also consider the Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Display that is receiving a 35 percent discount, which represents $35 savings in your pocket. In other words, you can get your hands on this smart display for just $65. It comes with a smaller 7-inch display and four different color options to choose from, including Charcoal, Mist, Sand, and Chalk.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Smart Display will deliver almost every feature that comes with its larger brother, as it will also let you watch your favorite content and control your smart home with the Google Assistant. However, you won’t be able to make any video calls with this device.

Google Nest Hub Max Score great savings on the Google Nest Hub Max, currently available for just $179 at Adorama. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen, built-in Google Assistant, and other great features.

Suppose you’re not really interested in the whole smart display idea. In that case, you can also get your hands on a new smart speaker, as the Google Nest Nest Audio Smart Speaker is now available for the same price as the second-generation Google Nest Hub, which means you can take one home for just $65 after a $35 discount. However, you can score better savings on the Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker 2-pack combo that sells for just $130 after receiving a $70 discount.