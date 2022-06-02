Score up to $699 savings on LG’s C2 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV series

LG has some of the best displays in the tech world, which explains why its smart TVs are so popular. They may not be the most affordable options in the market, but the latest deals let you pick up a new LG C2HDR 4K Smart OLED TV with up to $699 savings.

You can currently score a new LG C2 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV starting at $1,397 after receiving a 6 percent discount representing $103 savings on its 48-inch model. Indeed, this may not seem like an attractive deal, but you must understand that savings don’t stop there. If you purchase this product, you will also be receiving a 4- year accidental television extended warranty with a $249.99 value, one $100 Visa Gift Card for $100, and a second $25 Visa Gift Card that will take around 2 to 4 weeks for delivery. All these freebies add to $379.99 savings, which means that you would be getting your new smart TV for $1,017.

If you want a larger 65-inch model, you will pay $2,297 after scoring an 8 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. In addition, this offer will also get you a 4-year accidental television extended warranty with a total value of $299 and a $200 Visa Gift Card that will add up to $699 savings. In other words, you will be able to get your new 65-inch LG C2 HDR 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,798.

LG OLED Evo HDR 4K Smart TV The LG OLED C2 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology.

And if you want a higher-end product, you can also check out the LG Class OLED B2 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV that is now available for $1,800 on its 65-inch model. LG’s Class OLED B2 Series Smart TV is currently receiving a 13 percent discount that will get you $303 savings, but you will receive an extra $197 discount when you add the on-page coupon.

Either way, you would be taking home one of the best smart TVs available in 2022. These 2022 models come with a refined designed, powerful a9 Gen 5 AI Processors 4K, LG’s game optimized feature that will get you G-Sync compatibility, FreeSync Premium, and up to 120Hz refresh rates. And you will also get support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, a Filmmaker Mode, and more.