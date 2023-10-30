Amazon’s recently announced Echo Show 5 has gotten more compelling thanks to a massive discount. This popular smart display launched last month with a $90 price tag, but you can currently pick one up for just $40.

We have spotted several crazy deals to start this week, but it seems that Amazon has the craziest, as it is now applying a 56 percent discount to the new 2023 version of the Echo Show 5. This small but mighty smart display is perfect for your nightstand, as it will display information that’s relevant to you, and since it comes with Alexa built-in, you will also get the chance to control all your smart devices via voice commands.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter smart home devices. $40 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Indeed, it doesn’t have a display that’s large enough to watch a movie, but its 5.5-inch display with 960x480 resolution will be more than perfect for seeing your photos when not in use, and you can also make video calls to friends and family who have other the Alexa app or an Echo device with a camera. However, the best feature of this device is its new and more powerful sound system that will deliver clear vocals and deeper bass, making it excellent for you to enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

You can also choose to pick up the kid’s version of the Echo Show 5, which is now available for $45 with $55 in instant savings, as this model normally sells for $100. And if you want a larger smart display, you may also want to check out the previous iteration of the Echo Show 8, as it is still available and up for grabs at $60, thanks to a limited-time deal that will get you $70 in instant savings.