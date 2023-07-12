Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and you can save up to 55% on Amazon’s own Echo smart speaker lineup. The sale includes the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), Amazon Echo Pop, the Echo Dot Kids (5th Generation), and the Echo Studio smart speakers. The devices are available in all colors and designs, and even the most expensive Studio speaker is now up to 23% off, saving you at least $45.

If you always wanted to listen to music, receive notifications, get alarms, and receive news hands-free but were afraid of pulling the trigger on one of these smart speakers, now might be the perfect time to jump on the bandwagon. The Echo smart speakers are some of the best, and Amazon offers massive savings on some of their most popular products.

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Editor's Choice $23 $50 Save $27 The new Amazon Echo Show comes with improved audio experience, Wi-Fi extender capabilities, and new temperature sensor. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Pop Best Value $18 $40 Save $22 The Amazon Echo Pop is a new smart speaker from the company. The Echo Pop features custom-designed front-facing direction speakers, and has Eero built-in to provide better Wi-Fi coverage. $18 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen), and Echo Pop are two of the cheapest and most popular smart speakers in Amazon’s lineup. Based on the price and the value, they offer excellent audio quality and set of features. The Echo Dot also has a clock integrated on the side, making it easier to keep track of time. The Echo Pop features a seamless, modern design that’ll fit in any home and bedroom and integrate with any furniture you might have. It’s stylish and can be a great addition to listening to music, receiving news, talking to Alexa, and controlling your smart home.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids Edition is specifically designed for children aged 3-12. It allows them to safely learn, grow and explore. It has class-leading parental controls, and the speaker comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a digital subscription service designed for kids to listen to Audible books, interactive games, and education Alexa skills. The Kids Edition Echo Dot is an excellent value.

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) Kids Best smart speaker for kids $28 $60 Save $32 Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th generation) is a smart speaker built for kids. It comes with one year of AMAZON KIDS+ that is designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. It also gives kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. $28 at Amazon

If the Echo Dot and Pop aren’t your style, you might be interested in the premium Echo Studio smart speakers. It’s the best-sounding Amazon smart speaker ever, and it even supports Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and all of the usual Amazon Echo smart speaker settings and features you’ve come to love and expect.

Echo Studio Premium Pick $155 $200 Save $45 The Amazon Echo Studio is equipped with five speakers to produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range, and crisp highs. It's the best Echo-branded smart speaker and it supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for a more immersive and enhanced experience. $155 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is 23% off, and it can be yours for just $155 during Prime Day! It supports all of your favorite music streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and more. It can automatically adapt to any room and it supports Zigbee and Matter-compatible devices. It can automatically sync up with your other Alexa devices, and it has five speakers to produce powerful bass with spatial audio.