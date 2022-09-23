Having smart devices makes your life a bit easier and more entertaining, and it helps with some of the basic stuff you want to do every day. I mean, just getting a new smart speaker made a huge difference in my home, as I can ask Alexa to play my kids’ favorite shows on the Fire TV, get information about the weather, my favorite team’s next matches, and more. However, this experience gets even better when you add one of Amazon’s smart displays to the equation, as you can make the most of the benefits of Alexa.

Amazon’s September event is right around the corner, which means that we will keep getting crazy deals on some of the company’s most popular devices. Earlier this week, we saw killer deals on the Echo Show 5 and the first-generation Echo Show 8, but today’s best offer will help you get the current Echo Show gen-2 for just $80.

Yes, you can currently acquire the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $80 after securing a 38 percent discount. This model is usually sold for $130, which means that you can save $50. This smart display comes with an 8-inch HD touchscreen with adaptive color to give you a great image when making video calls or watching your favorite content. It also features a 13MP camera with auto-framing to keep you centered during your calls. And the best part is that you can protect your privacy with a physical switch that lets you turn the camera and microphone off when you’re not using them.

Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is one of the best and most affordable smart displays available today, and right now, you can get yours for less. It arrives with an 8-inch display, stereo sound, and other great features. View at Amazon

Unfortunately, this deal will only be available until midnight, so you must hurry if you want to get your hands on one. However, you can also opt for the previous generation model, which sells for $65, after getting a massive 41 percent discount that will help you keep $45 in your pocket. Still, you can also use these savings to pick up the second generation Echo Show 5, which now sells for $40 after the latest 53 percent discount, or get the kids edition for $50.