Take advantage of the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will score $50 savings on the Google Pixel 6a and up to $250 savings on the Pixel 6 Pro

The Google Pixel 6a was announced in May, with in-store availability starting on July 28, which means it has less than a month in the market. Still, that doesn’t stop Amazon from giving you the option to save on one of these new devices.

Google’s latest smartphone is already on sale at Amazon.com, as the latest offer will let you buy one of these excellent phones for just $399 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. The Google Pixel 6a comes fully unlocked with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Google Tensor chip that will make your phone launch apps faster, with pages and images loading quickly and everything running smoothly with bloat-free software. It also features a long-lasting battery that will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life, a 6.13-inch display with 60Hz refresh rates, and an amazing 12MP camera that comes with Face Unblur, Real Tone, Magic Eraser, and other great features.

Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 6a is the latest budget smartphone from Google. It comes with best-in-class features and specs, such as a Google Tensor chip, the same camera software as the Pixel 6 series, a new design, and more. View at Amazon

Of course, you can also opt for the more expensive and larger variants that come as part of Google’s latest Pixel 6 series, where you will find the vanilla version with a 6.4-inch 90Hz display selling for $499 after scoring a $100 discount that represents 100 savings. The Pixel 6 also starts with 128GB storage space, but you get 8GB RAM, a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP front camera.

You can also consider the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro that is getting the best savings of the bunch, as it now sells for just $649 after a very compelling 28 percent discount. The Pixel 6 Pro usually sells for $899, so the latest offer lets you save $250. This model comes with 12GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a Google Tensor chip, and the best camera in a Pixel phone, which features a triple camera setup with a 48 MP telephoto, a 50 MP wide, a 12 MP ultrawide, and an 11 MP selfie camera.