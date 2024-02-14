Super Bowl smart TV deals are long gone, but you can still find amazing savings on some of Hisense’s most popular smart TVs. For instance, you can currently pick up a new 65-inch R6 Series 4K UHD smart Roku TV for just $400, thanks to an insane 50 percent discount. This model normally goes for $800, which means you could also take two of these smart TVs home for the price of one.

Hisense’s R6 Series 4K UHD smart TV is perfect for Roku TV lovers, as it comes with very fast and user-friendly software that will help you navigate through your apps and shows with ease. It also delivers excellent image and sound quality, with support for Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Studio Sound, and a convenient Game Mode that will make your smart TV perform better while gaming. You also get a nice LED screen with up to 60Hz refresh rates, Motion Rate 120, Alexa compatibility, and other cool features that will make you fall in love with this outstanding smart TV.

Other excellent options that won’t break the bank

Hisense U8K series (2023)

Suppose you want the best Hisense has to offer. In that case, you should also consider checking out the 55-inch U8 Series, now selling for $748 after picking up a 32 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,100, meaning you score more than $350 in instant savings. You can also opt for the larger 65-inch variant, as it will cost you $998, but if you want to have a massive screen and massive $1,000 savings, head over to Best Buy, where you will find the 85-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K smart Google TV selling for $2,000.