Score up to 50 percent savings on the latest Fire tablets at Amazon.com

We are inching closer to Black Friday, which means that we will get tons of discounts on tons of amazing products. We have recently spotted a vast selection of Fire tablets that are getting insane savings, starting with the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet that’s currently receiving a 50 percent discount. This means that you can pick up one of these devices with a 1.0.1-inch display, 1080p FHD resolution, and 32GB storage for $75 on its ad-supported model, but if you want your lock screen to be ad-free, you can for the ad-free version for $90. This model gets the $75 savings, as well as the 64GB storage version, meaning that you can pick yours up for $115 or $130, depending on whether you want to see ads on your lock screen or not.

The Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is also on sale. It is also receiving a $75 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $105 with 32GB storage or double your storage space for $145 on its ad-supported model, while the ad-free version sells for $160 on its 64GB storage model or $120 on its 32GB variant.

You can pick up the Fire HD 8 tablet if you want a smaller display size, currently receiving a 50 percent discount. This means you can purchase one for just $45 and score $45 savings, or get two for the price of one in case you want to surprise somebody with a Fire tablet as a special gift. This will get you a 32GB storage model, but you can also opt for the 64GB variant, receiving the same $45 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $75. Both models come with ad-supported lock screens, but if you don’t want to be receiving ads all the time, you can choose to pay $90 for the 64GB variant, or $60 for the 32GB model, as they also see a $45 discount.

Fire HD 10 tablet Fire HD 8 tablet Fire 7 Tablet

The even smaller Fire 7 tablet is receiving a $15 discount, which means you can get the 16GB model with ads for $35 or the 32GB model for $55. The ad-free variants sell for $50 and $70 on their 16GB and 32GB storage options as the $15 discount goes across the board.